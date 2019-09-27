Company news: Orient Refractories

Orient Refractories, which had announced an asset purchase agreement with Manishri Refractories & Ceramics Pvt Ltd, completed the acquisition process on September 26. The company had entered into a deal to acquire certain assets/plant & machinery situated at Bainchua in Cuttack, Odisha. The acquisition will help the company in diversification of its existing product-line by adding new products such as magnesia carbon bricks, it had said then. Shares of Orient Refractories managed to close a shade higher at ₹211.35 apiece on the NSE.