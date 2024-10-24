Patel Integrated Logistics Limited announced today the appointment of R Kannan as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, effective October 24, 2024, subject to shareholder approval.

Kannan, a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, brings 39 years of experience in finance, strategy and corporate performance management to the Mumbai-based logistics company.

The shares of Patel Integrated Logistics Limited were trading flat at ₹21.05 on the NSE today at 2.09 pm.

Throughout his career, Kannan has held leadership positions at several major corporations including TCS, PwC, Hinduja Group, ICICI Bank, and Piramal Group. His expertise spans banking, IT, logistics, and infrastructure sectors, with specific focus on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational restructuring.

Syed Husain, Chairman of Patel Integrated Logistics, emphasised that Kannan’s experience with prestigious corporations and strategic growth expertise would benefit the company’s position in the logistics sector.

Patel Integrated Logistics, established in 1962, operates as an IATA-approved cargo agency providing multimodal logistics solutions across India, including both domestic and international transportation services.