Pearl Global may shine on Bangladesh expansion

| Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 14, 2020

Pearl Global Industries’ subsidiary at Bangladesh, Prudent Fashions has set up a factory at Dhaka for woven soft separates /knits/ woven bottoms/ jackets and blouse. Commercial production is likely to commence from the first quarter of FY2020-21. The current production capacity with 10 machine lines will be around two lakh pieces per month.

The second phase of expansion to 25 machine lines is likely to be completed within six months with monthly capacity of 5.50 lakh pieces.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd
