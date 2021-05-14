Penna Cement files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹1,550 cr

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Penna Cement Industries has filed draft red herring prospectus with market regulator for its initial public offering aimed at raising about ₹1,550 crore.
Set up in 1991, the Hyderabad-based company, is promoted by P. Prathap Reddy, Pioneer Builders and PR Cement Holdings Ltd.
It has four integrated manufacturing facilities and two grinding units in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, with an aggregate cement production capacity of 10 million tonne per annum as of 2018. It is in the process of increasing capacity to 16.50 MMTPA. The company proposes to issue equity shares of ₹10 each at a premium for cash aggregating to ₹1,550 crore comprising of fresh issue of up to ₹1,300 crore and offer of sale of shares by promoters aggregating to ₹250 crore with fresh equity shares.
The pre IPO placement, if undertaken, will be at a price to be decided in consultation with the managers.
The face value of the equity shares and the premium bid lot will be decided in consultation with the managers.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, IIFL Holdings Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, YES Securities (India) Ltd are the lead manager to the issue and the Registrar to this issue is Karvy Computershare.
