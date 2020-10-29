Stocks

Pidilite stocks gain over 4% on acquiring Huntsman Advanced Materials

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

Pidilite Industries Ltd, owner of Fevicol brand, has signed a definitive agreement with Huntsman Group (USA) for acquiring a 100 per cent stake in one of its subsidiaries in India - Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Pvt Ltd for ₹2,100 crore.

The stocks are trading at day's high of ₹1,581 apiece, up 4.13 per cent. The company has a low debt to equity ratio of -0.26 times and trading above the 200-day moving average.

Along with generating 16.22 per cent returns in the last one year, the stock has outperformed BSE 500 in each of the previous three years.

