What to watch: Power dues may trip Steelco Gujarat

Shares of Steelco Gujarat may come under pressure, as its power supply has been disconnected by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company. According to the company, it did not pay the September and October bills due to difficult market conditions coupled with delay in completing the settlement process with banks. Due to the power disconnection, the company's plant will remain shut for a limited period, and it is expected to resume its operations in the next 5-10 days, it added.