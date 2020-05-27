Power of Attorney given to stock brokers: What’s changing from June 1, 2020?

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
In the aftermath of the Karvy Stock Broking scandal which revealed misuse of Power of Attorney (PoA) issued by clients in favour of their stock broker, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had issued guidelines on February 25, 2020, that sought to plug its misuse. The guidelines laid down rules regarding use of PoA and margin payments through pledging and re-pledging of securities. These rules were to become effective from June 1, 2020.
But due to the disruptions created by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic through a circular issued on May 25, the regulator pushed the implementation of the February 25 circular to August 1, 2020, with one exception.
One of the rules in the February circular ― that brokers cannot consider securities lying in client demat accounts, for which PoA has been obtained from clients, as trading margin ― will come into effect from June 1, 2020.
The PoA given by clients to brokers will continue to be relevant, but SEBI intends to reduce the uses of this facility in a gradual manner. As per the existing regulatory guidelines, clients can give POA in favour of their stock brokers for the following purposes:
a) For transferring securities from their individual demat account to broker’s demat account for the purpose of meeting their pay-in or margin obligation.
b) Members can also pledge the securities lying in the client's DP account in their favour, using the PoA, for meeting the margin obligation.
c) Additionally, free and unencumbered securities lying in the individual demat account of the client were also considered towards margin if the client has given a POA to the broker who is also the DP.
The SEBI circular issued on May 25, 2020, has barred the practice of considering the securities lying in the client's demat account, as margin, using the POA, from June 1, 2020.
But it appears as if, until July 31, 2020, the PoA can still be used for transferring the securities to the member’s demat account (pool or client collateral account) in order to meet the pay-in or margin obligation of the respective client, or pledging the securities in the member’s favour for meeting margin obligation, in accordance with SEBI circulars issued in April and August 2010.
However, from August 1, 2020, POA can only be used for transferring securities for meeting the client’s pay-in obligation or pledging the securities lying in the client’s DP account in favour of brokers, clearing members or clearing corporations for collateral/margin purpose.
SEBI also intends to implement the pledge and re-pledge mechanism from this August, through which the securities of the client will remain in the client’s demat account and the entire trail of the securities utilised for margin purposes shall be available. Once this is operationalised, misuse of clients’ securities by trading members can be minimised.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...