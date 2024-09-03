Premier Energies Share Price, Premier Energies IPO listing for September 4, 2024: Shares of Premier Energies closed flat on Wednesday. On Tuesday, shares were listed at ₹990 and ₹991 on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

The IPO solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies got subscribed 74.09 times on the last day of subscription. The ₹2,830 crore initial share sale received bids for 3,30,76,25,013 shares against 4,46,40,825 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.