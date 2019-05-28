Price hike on cards from dairy makers?

Focus is on listed milk producers such as Heritage Foods, Kwality, Parag Milk Foods and Prabhat Dairy following last week’s price hikes by Mother Dairy and Amul. Analysts expect that sooner than later these companies will also raise prices of milk due to increase in input costs.

Last week, Mother Dairy and Amul raised the price of milk by ₹2 a litre in a bid to pay farmers better rate, factoring in high input costs. Analysts will also focus on the progress of monsoon across the country.