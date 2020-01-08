Stocks

Prime Securities: All eyes on capital rejig

| Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

The board of Prime Securities will meet on Thursday for a scheme of manangement — merger of Primesec Investments and Prime Commodities Broking (India), wholly-owned subsidiaries, with itself. The board will also consider reorganisation of capital/reserves. Capital reorganisation, generally, means reducing the share capital to increase distributable reserves by consolidating the shares or reducing the face value. Investors will closely monitor the steps taken by Prime Securities.

 

Published on January 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Analysts see tepid growth in tier-I tech cos