PVR Cinemas, Inox Leisure stocks witness worst single day fall on fears of new Covid strain

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Just weeks after hitting their lifetime high, stocks of multiplex majors PVR Cinemas and Inox Leisure witnessed one of their worst single day fall on Friday as a new strain of coronavirus and fear of fresh restrictions spooked investors.
Share price of India’s largest multiplex chain PVR Cinemas dropped more than 10 per cent to close at Rs. 1,390.55 apiece on BSE, down from Rs. 1,560.35, a day earlier. It even tested an intraday low of Rs. 1.370.80.
Likewise, stocks of country’s second largest movie exhibitor Inox Leisure were down over 8 per cent to close at Rs.377.90 apiece on Friday.
In the first week of November, both PVR Cinemas and Inox have touched their 52-week high of Rs. 1,838 and Rs. 466.10 betting on a strong box-office recovery due to big bang Diwali releases including Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annatthhe and a strong line-up of theatrical releases in the coming months.
“The news of a new variant of Covid-19 has sparked fears for multiplex stocks as they would be one of the worst affected if the government announces lockdown or even restrictions to curb the spread of the virus,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
“The sector, after a gap of nearly 18 months, was seeing some traction led by the reopening of theaters in key markets and a strong content lineup. However, if the new variant is as deadly as it seems then it would be a tough road ahead for multiplex stocks going forward,” he added.
On Friday, the Indian stock market hit a seventh month low after news about a new and more virulent variant, named Omicorn by the WHO, emerged. While the benchmark index BSE Sensex shed 1,687 points to close at 57,107, the Nifty index fell by 509 to end at 17,026 points.
However, market experts also believe that with massive vaccine coverage across the country, things may not be that bad for the film exhibition industry this time regarding Covid-19.
“A major reason for the sharp drop (in multiplex stock prices) is renewed concern on fresh Covid strain being witnessed in Europe. However, we do not feel there is undue reason to worry as 29% of the Indian population is fully vaccinated and the number of COVID cases is declining with each passing day,” said Jinesh Joshi, a research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher for Institutional Equities.
"Thus, occupancy restrictions are likely to ease in the near term and the content pipeline is also extremely strong. Current correction can be used as a buying opportunity,” Joshi added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...