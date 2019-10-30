Stocks

PVR allots 29 lakh shares through QIPs

| Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

The fund raise committee of PVR on Wednesday approved the issue and allotment of 29.08 lakh shares to eligible QIBs at the issue price of ₹1,719.05 a share, aggregating ₹500 crore.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to ₹51.29 crore. The issue was opened between October 23 and 29. The stock of PVR gained 0.6 per cent at ₹1,799.05 on the BSE.

PVR Ltd
