Quantum Advisors elevates Piyush Thakkar as CEO

Quantum Advisors has elevated Piyush Thakkar as CEO from COO. The fund house has also appointed Arvind Chari as Chief Investment Officer. Arvind was serving as Head - Fixed Income. Both the appointments come into effect from this month.

As part succession planning, Quantum Advisors has separated the roles of MD, CEO, and CIO among IV Subramaniam, Piyush and Arvind. Subramaniam will remain as the Managing Director on the Board. With this change, he will be shedding responsibilities related to organisational matters at the corporate level but will retain full charge of portfolio management – continuing to lead the portfolio team and focus solely on the value equity product. Subramaniam said the new changes recognise the time and effort they have put over the years and the appointments will further strengthen the leadership team.

Thakkar joined Quantum Advisors in June 2010 and has been Chief Operating Officer since October 2011. As CEO, he will be responsible for all business and operational functions but will not oversee research and fund management. The risk and compliance heads will report directly to the Board, though Thakkar is responsible for ensuring that Quantum Advisors follow every applicable law.

Thakkar is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Arvind Chari, who joined Quantum in August 2004, has been Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives since November 2013. As CIO, Arvind will engage with existing and potential institutional clients.