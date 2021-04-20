Quick Heal Board fixes record date

The board of directors of Quick Heal Technologies has fixed April 30 as the record date for the proposed buyback of shares to identify eligible shareholders to participate in the offer. The company plans to buyback 63.26 lakh shares of the company at ₹245 a share, worth ₹155 crore. The buyback will be on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route. At the end of March, public holds 27.17 per cent stake in the company. Among them, some 64,000 retail investors hold 16.51 per cent stake. Sequoia Capital India Investments holds 5.07 per cent in the company. Shares of Quick Heal gained 0.93 per cent to close at ₹190.55 on the BSE.