Ramco Systems gains 5% on CHI Aviation deal

Ramco Systems on Monday announced that it had signed an agreement with CHI Aviation for delivering the full suite Ramco Aviation Software.

The software comprises of maintenance and engineering, supply chain, MRO sales, flight operations, manufacturing, and finance.

CHI Aviation is a leading US-headquartered helicopter services provider for heavy-lift helicopter services, the company said.

CHI Aviation also manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles/drones for the US Department of Defence.

With this win, Ramco Aviation Suite now maintains the largest numbers of the civilian version of CH-47s Helicopters (Chinooks), it added.

The shares gained as much as 5 per cent to ₹397.1.