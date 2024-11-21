RateGain Travel Technologies Limited has launched Demand Booster, an all-in-one digital marketing solution designed to help hotels maximize direct bookings and improve return on ad spend (ROAS), the company announced today.

The shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited were trading at ₹685.75 down by ₹6.50 or 0.94 per cent on the NSE today at 10.38 am.

The new platform addresses key challenges faced by hoteliers, including fragmented marketing systems, complex vendor management, and inconsistent digital advertising performance. Demand Booster integrates campaign management into a single platform, offering performance tracking across 1,100+ data sources.

Integrated with RateGain’s Hotel Commerce Cloud UNO, the solution enables hotels to target guests throughout the booking journey, from initial interest to conversion. The platform supports paid advertising efforts across search, metasearch, and social media channels, with an automated budget management feature to optimize direct booking returns.

Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director of RateGain, emphasized the platform’s strategic value, stating it will help hotels anticipate market shifts and optimize resources effectively. The solution aims to reduce operational overhead and enable more focused guest engagement.

RateGain, which works with 3,200+ customers and 700+ partners across 100+ countries, continues to leverage AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality sector.

