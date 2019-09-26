Stocks

RattanIndia board to meet on fund-raising

The board of RattanIndia Power will meet on Thursday to consider fund raising proposals to reduce its debt. These include issuance of equity shares, redeemable preference shares and optionally convertible redeemable preference shares to lenders against conversion of a portion of outstanding debt; issuance of shares and NCDs to potential investors; and issuance of equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures to promoters/promoter group.

