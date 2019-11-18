Stocks

RCom shares closes at Rs 0.57

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

File Photo   -  Reuters

Reliance Communications (RCom) share prices closed down at its 52-week low of Rs 0.57 on Monday, which followed the resignation of Anil Ambani as a director of the company. RCom Chairman Anil Ambani and four directors resigned on Saturday.

Read more: Anil Ambani resigns as Reliance Communications director

In early trade on Thursday, the company’s shares had fallen to 57 paise but recovered during the day, only to fall by the closing.

Bharti Airtel share prices closed up 4.06 per cent on Monday, after the operator withdrew its bids to acquire RCom assets. Airtel withdrew its bid after the Committee of Creditors agreed to extend the deadline for submitting the bids by 10 days, heeding to a Reliance Jio Infocomm request.

Also read: Airtel withdraws RCom bid, citing unfair treatment

Bharti Airtel ended up 4.06 per cent at Rs 409.15, while the BSE closed down 0.18 per cent on Monday.

Published on November 18, 2019
Bharti Airtel Ltd
stock activity
stocks and shares
Reliance Communications Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘Return on capital matters more than PE’