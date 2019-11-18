RCom shares closes at Rs 0.57

Reliance Communications (RCom) share prices closed down at its 52-week low of Rs 0.57 on Monday, which followed the resignation of Anil Ambani as a director of the company. RCom Chairman Anil Ambani and four directors resigned on Saturday.

In early trade on Thursday, the company’s shares had fallen to 57 paise but recovered during the day, only to fall by the closing.

Bharti Airtel share prices closed up 4.06 per cent on Monday, after the operator withdrew its bids to acquire RCom assets. Airtel withdrew its bid after the Committee of Creditors agreed to extend the deadline for submitting the bids by 10 days, heeding to a Reliance Jio Infocomm request.

Bharti Airtel ended up 4.06 per cent at Rs 409.15, while the BSE closed down 0.18 per cent on Monday.