Stocks

RITES drops 1.3 per cent on buyback issue

Internet Desk | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

The board of RITES Ltd on September 18 approved the buyback issue for ₹257 crore.

The buyback will not be exceeding 96.98 lakh shares (representing 3.88 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at ₹265 a share, aggregating to ₹257 crore, the PSU major said in a release to the stock exchanges.

More
RITES (₹261.9): Buy
 

The buyback to the shareholders as on record date would be on a proportionate basis through a tender offer route.

The stock of RITES on Monday fell 1.3 per cent to ₹252 on the NSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 21, 2020
buyback
Rites Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.