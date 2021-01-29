Rough play: GameStop hurts Sensex, Nifty

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The frenzy over Gamestop that has badly hurt the highly leveraged global hedge funds industry has now started hitting India’s stock markets too. Buckling under the pressure of foreign funds selling, the Sensex and Nifty closed with declines for the second consecutive week on Friday.
On Friday, Sensex fell by 1.26 percent or 588 points to close at 46,285. The Nifty index fell by 1.32 percent or 182 points at 13,634.
There was a sudden crash in Sensex and Nifty post 3 p.m. and the entire market fall came in just 5-7 minutes, traders said. In the cash segment alone, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold stocks worth nearly ₹6,000 crore on Friday. This was in addition to more than ₹6,800 crore worth of selling in the cash segment in Indian markets since January 25.
GameStop is a US company where short-sellers mainly hedge funds burnt their hands as social media prompted retail investors to go long on the stock. The stock was trading at around $4 for a few months ago but touched a high of $483 this week on Nasdaq. This left little chance for the hedge fund to cover their shorts. This event has had a domino effect even on other global hedge funds, who have been forced to close their short positions.
In terms of weekly close, the past two weeks have been the worst for India’s stock markets since May 2020. According to dealers, more than 13 lakh Nifty futures came for selling when the index was trading at around 13,800 and such massive sell orders took the index to around 13,600. The size of that amount of Nifty selling is between ₹1,500 crore and ₹1,800 crore and it requires nearly ₹200 crore worth of margin, dealers said. Index futures worth nearly ₹5,500 crore have been sold in January so far.
Just last week, Nifty index futures worth more than 1,60,000 crore contracts worth more than ₹22,000 crore were outstanding.
“The markets are now more lighter in terms of long bets. The markets will surprise traders on the upside as the majority of traders have turned pessimists,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder and strategist, Indiacharts. Nifty Call options worth more than ₹67,000 crore were off-loaded, highest ever, Srivastava said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...