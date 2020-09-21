Stocks

Route Mobile lists at 110 per cent premium over the issue price

Internet Desk | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

Route Mobile listed on the bourses at a 110 per cent premium to its issue price after investors overwhelming response hoping to gain from the rapid adoption of digital services.

The stock opened at ₹733.95 compared with an issue price of ₹350.

More
Route Mobile IPO Subscribe: On a profitable path
 

Overall, the IPO was subscribed 73.3 times. The issue comprised a fresh issue of ₹240 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹360 crore by promoters Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta.

More
Indian IPOs revive from worst year since 2016 as stocks rally
 

The company will utilise new issue proceeds for repayment of particular loans, acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, purchase of office premises in the Mumbai region and general corporate purposes.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 21, 2020
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.