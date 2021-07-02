Route Mobile records fresh highs on acquisition of business e-mail technologies from Sarv

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The shares of Route Mobile Ltd, a cloud communication platform service provider to enterprises recorded fresh highs on Friday after the company announced the acquisition of e-mail communication platform, Sendclean, from Sarv Webs Private Limited.
At 11:24 am, Route Mobile was trading at ₹1,968.50 on the BSE, up ₹197 or 11.12 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,988.95. It had opened at an intra-day low of ₹1,785.20 as against the previous close of ₹1,771.50.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹1,968.40, up ₹198.20 or 11.20 per cent. It recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,983.80.
“Route Mobile has acquired (through a slump sale) the core IP for Sarv’s business e-mail technology platform (transactional and promotional email), the team of professionals that built and supports the platform, and customer contracts, from Sarv, subject to the closing conditions,” the company announced in an official release.
Integrating Sarv’s e-mail communication technology with Route Mobile’s CxPaaS (Customer Experience Platform as a Service) platform, will deliver unified cloud based digital communication solutions to global enterprise clients.
“The acquisition uniquely positions Route Mobile to offer a completely customisable email interaction platform, in addition to A2P SMS, OTT messaging, voice and enhanced business messaging solutions for enterprises to strengthen their customer relationships across multiple touchpoints,” the company said.
It will also enable enterprises to gain actionable insights through intelligent automation and build simplified communication strategies for their customers at every stage of the service cycle as per the company.
