Royal Orchid Hotels Limited (ROHL) launched its new property “Regenta Place Gwalior” in Madhya Pradesh today, marking its third establishment in the state. The 39-room hotel, located 7 kilometers from the city’s transport hub and 20 kilometers from the airport, targets both business and leisure travelers.

The property features three room categories ranging from 250 to 320 square feet, along with amenities including an all-day dining restaurant, a poolside bar lounge, and conference facilities. The rooms offer views of the historic Gwalior Fort.

The expansion comes as Madhya Pradesh experiences significant growth in tourism, with visitor numbers surging from 34.1 million in 2022 to 112.2 million in 2023. The state boasts 12 national parks, 25 sanctuaries, 7 tiger reserves, and 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“The state is witnessing a remarkable increase in tourism and ROHL will propel this growth by further supporting the tourists to discover the state’s hidden gems,” said Chander K. Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of ROHL.

Royal Orchid Hotels currently operates more than 107 properties across India under various brands including Regenta, Regenta Central, Regenta Resort, Regenta Place, and Regenta Inn.