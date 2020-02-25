RTGS technical glitch hits liquid MF debt segment

Liquid mutual funds mainly in the debt segment were struck by the tech glitch at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) managed real-time gross settlement (RTGS) payments system.

Every day the liquid mutual funds honour redemption request at 10 a.m., and the money returns at 1.30 pm the same day. Many high net worth individuals, corporate and banks park their money in debt schemes of liquid mutual funds and keep rotating it every day. Liquid MFs yield them little more return than a traditional savings account. For instance, even large money parked in a bank current is invested by these banks into liquid mutual funds. This is mainly as liquidity is ensured at a day’s notice, and there is no entry and exit load. So the money that is credited to investor accounts in the morning comes back to liquid mutual funds on the same day at 1.30 pm, which is the cut-off time to invest at the previous day’s net asset value (NAV).

Also Read NEFT, RTGS transactions hit by technical glitch at RBI

But on Tuesday this cycle stopped, and liquid mutual funds turned borrowers as they could honour the redemption request only at around 1.30 pm. This is since both the primary and backup servers linked to RBI’s RTGS payment stopped working early in the evening on Monday and did not start will 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The cut-off time for investors to put money in liquid funds of MF passed. If you submit your application before 2 pm, but fail to transfer the funds before the cut-off time, you will not be eligible for the previous day’s NAV.

“There was chaos for MF managers of liquid schemes in the debt segment. They turned borrowers as a tech glitch at RBI RTGS servers ensured no client could re-invest by 1.30 pm,” said a head of Mumbai-based Asset Management Company.

The cut-off time on withdrawal from a liquid fund is generally 2 p.m. on business days. So, if an investor places a redemption request by 2 p.m. on a business day, funds will be credited to his/her bank account normally on the next business day by 10 a.m. A debt liquid fund is a open-ended mutual fund scheme whose investment universe comprises certificates of deposit (CDs), commercial papers (CPs) and government treasury bills (T-bills).