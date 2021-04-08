SBI MF AAUM crosses ₹5 lakh crore

SBI Mutual Fund has become the first fund house in India to cross ₹5 lakh crore of Average Assets Under Management. In the last one year, SBI Mutual Fund AUM has grown to ₹5.04 lakh crore from ₹3.73 lakh crore, recording a healthy growth of 35 per cent in the last financial year. The market share of the fund house has also grown from 13.82 per cent to 16 per cent in the last one year. The fund house has recorded an AAUM growth of about 37 per cent CAGR between FY15 and FY21. The AAUM growth has been achieved on the back of robust increase in the SIP book and penetration in T-30 and B-30 locations. The fund house’s SIP book has increased to ₹1,382 crore from ₹1,180 crore over the last one year, recording a growth of 17 per cent.