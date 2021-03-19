Sensex, Nifty recover after opening weak

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Benchmark indices were trading flat on Friday afternoon. After a gap down opening, the market managed to erase entire losses to trade in the green.
At 1:02 pm, Sensex was at 49,276.10, up 59.58 points or 0.12 per cent. Nifty 50 was at 14,573.15 , up 15.30 points or 0.11 per cent.
Power stocks were in focus with PowerGrid and NTPC being the top gainers on the Nifty 50. Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Coal India were other top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Gail, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top laggards.
Sensex had opened at 48,881.19 as against the previous close of 49,216.52. While Nifty 50 had opened below the 14,500 mark at 14,471.15 as against the previous close of 14,557.85.
The market has been impacted by rising US yields amid inflation concerns that continue to haunt the US stocks and global markets. On the domestic front, concerns related to rising Covid-19 cases and restrictions in parts of the country due to that have worry investors.
Gaurav Garg, CapitalVia Global Research said, “The market opened with a gap down, in continuation with the fall yesterday. US markets also ended with a sharp fall after the fresh worries around the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Asian markets have also traded with a slightly negative movement following the US markets. Benchmark US Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks.”
“The market is still set to trade in range as the confusions regarding the pandemic stalls the recovery according to expectations. In the long run only the success of the corona vaccine would determine the future for the market,” added Garg.
Broader indices continued to face selling pressure. Nifty Midcap 50 was down by 0.32 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.57 per cent.
Among the sectoral indices, all except Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were trading in the red.
FMCG stocks managed to retain gains in an otherwise volatile market. Nifty FMCG was up 1.95 per cent. Realty and auto stocks lagged behind. Nifty Realty was down 2.06 per cent.
Auto stock remained in focus on Friday as the details related to the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, first announced in the budgetary session were announced by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament on Thursday.
Policy expected to be a ‘win-win’ for all as it helps reduce India’s oil import bills by improving fuel efficiency, reduce environmental pollution and improve road and vehicular safety by getting rid of old and defective vehicles, boost the availability of low-cost raw materials like plastic, steel, aluminium, steel, rubber, electronics, etc. for the OEMs.
However, Auto stocks failed to perform on the market. Nifty Auto was down 1.18 per cent.
