Sensex plunges over 700 points; Nifty sinks below 17,700

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 700 points in early trade on Friday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins ad ICICI Bank amid persistent foreign fund outflow.
The 30-share index was trading 704.22 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 59,280.48 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 181.70 points or 1.02 per cent to 17,675.55.
HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, Titan, ITC and HCL Tech were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index tanked 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 59,984.70, while Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,818.51 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.
With Nifty moving below the 20-Day Moving Average, the market has turned distinctly weak. The major drag on the market now is the sustained FII selling, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
This comes after foreign brokerages like Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS downgraded India on excessive valuations. "When smart money selling turns aggressive, retail exuberance would be overwhelmed. This is happening now," he noted.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red.
Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.27 per cent to USD 83.89 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...