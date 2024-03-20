BSE Sensex rose by 214.65 pts or 0.30 per cent to trade at 72,226.70 as of 1.05 pm, while Nifty 50 traded at 21,871.05, up 53.60 pts or 0.25 per cent.

Nifty midcap 100 declined by 0.16 per cent as of 12.39 pm to trade at 45,854.90, while smallcap 100 also declined by 0.08 per cent to trade at 45,854.90.

Sectoral indices continued to trade in a mix. Nifty oil and gas topped the chart, rising by 0.73 per cent to trade at 10,994.35. Nifty IT was up 0.36 per cent at 35,944.65. Nifty metal, consumer durables, pharma, PSU bank and financial services traded in the negative territory. However, Nifty bank was up 0.10 per cent at 46,431.30.

Stocks that were top gainers on the NSE as of 12.43 pm were Eicher Motors (3.99 per cent), Maruti (3.15%), IndusInd (1.73%), Bajaj Finance (1.72%), and Nestle India (1.65%). Meanwhile, Tata Consumer Product (-2.58%), Tata Steel (-1.88%), Hindalco (-1.60%), Tata Motor (-1.44%), and UPL (-1.43%) were major laggards.

Of all the 3,770 stocks that were traded on the BSE as of 12.45 pm, 1,567 of them advanced, 2,077 stocks declined and 126 were unchanged. 78 stocks has hit a 52-week high, while 68 has hit a 52-week low. In addition, 309 stocks traded in lower circuit, and 174 stocks hit the upper circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include Maruti Suzuki (3.35%) and Sapphire Foods (2.05%), in addition to DP Abhushan, Cubex Tubings, Nagreeka Exports and Popular Vehicles and Services which had hit a 52-week high on Tuesday’s trade as well.

Stocks to watch

CG Power & Industrial Solutions stock hit a 52-week high at ₹511.15.

Shares of IIFL Finance hit a 52-week low at ₹335.30. The stock traded at ₹338.75, lower by 5.76 per cent on the NSE as of 12.58 pm.

City Union Bank stock inched up by 0.63 per cent to trade at ₹128.35 as of 12.49 pm. The bank has opened its 800th branch today at Rampath, Ayodhya.

Blue Star stock declined by 3.58 per cent to rtade at ₹1,231 on the NSE as of 12.52 pm, following the launch of a range of energy-efficient deep freezers from 60 to 600 litres.

Carysil board has approved raising of funds up to ₹150 crore through QIP. Shares rose 1.14 per cent to trade at ₹961 on the NSE as of 12.55 pm.

Sarveshwar Foods Limited has initiated campaign to promote millet cultivation in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh through Sarveshwar Facilitation Centres (SFC). However, the stock slumped 4.81 per cent to trade at ₹8.90 on the NSE.

NBCC (India) Limited secured a contract for providing project management consultant services for construction of chancery-cum-residential complex at CGI, Jeddah, a MEA’s project having value of $30 million i.e. ₹249 crore. However, shares traded lower by 0.46 per cent on the NSE at ₹108.85 as of 12.59 pm.

The board of Himadri Speciality Chemical (HSCL) has approved acquisition of 40 per cent equity shares of Invati Creations Private Limited. HSCL stock fell 0.88 per cent to trade at ₹317 on the NSE as of 1.01 pm.