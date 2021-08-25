SGX futures point Nifty to breach all-time high above 16,700

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Domestic stock markets on Wednesday are likely to open on a bullish note, thanks to positive global cues. However, impending F&O expiry on Thursday on the NSE will keep markets volatile, said analysts.
But the focus will be on mid and small-cap space, as some saw value-buying, analysts further said.
According to them, shares from mid-cap and small-cap have witnessed buying interest after a long gap on Tuesday. The momentum to sustain in the coming days, they added despite the worry of tapering of easy liquidity.
Nifty futures at 16,716 on the Singapore Exchange suggests that the all-time of Nifty (at 16,701.85) is likely to breach on Wednesday. Nifty futures on Tuesday closed at 16,620 (August) and 16,656.80 (September).
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: “Advance decline ratio has improved dramatically to the highest since August 12. Nifty is just 76 points away from the all-time high formed on August 18. More than the Nifty, focus will remain for some time on the broader markets, as to how much does the broader market recover when the Nifty is near all-time highs.”
The US stocks continued their momentum on Tuesday, with indices ruling near an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed in green, though they surrendered most of the early gains. However, markets across Asia-Pacific are ruling flat in an early deal on Wednesday.
Shirkant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said: “ The texture of the pullback rally (on Tuesday) indicates the index is likely to consolidate between 16500 to 16720 levels. In addition, on the intraday chart, the index has formed a higher bottom formation which suggests further uptrend from the current levels. As long as the index is trading above the 10 days SMA or 16,500 level, the uptrend wave is likely to continue up to 16,700-16,750 levels. On the flip side, the index would be vulnerable below 16,500”.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...