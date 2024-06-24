Shivalik Power Systems IPO saw an overwhelming response within a few hours of opening on Monday. The company plans to raise ₹64.32 crore through NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO opened for subscription on Monday, June 24, 2024, and will close on June 26, 2024.

As per the NSE data, the issue size is 64,32,000 equity shares of a face value of ₹10. The issue price is ₹95-₹100, and the minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares.

As of 10.42 am, non-institutional investors (NII) have bid for 4,59,600 shares, and retail individual investors (RIIs) have bid for 38,96,400 shares, totalling 43,56,000 equity shares.

The issue has been subscribed 8.44 times as of 10.46 am.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd. The registrar is Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

Shivalic Power manufactures electric panels.