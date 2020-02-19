Shree Cement shares surge nearly 6% on inclusion in Nifty50 index

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Shares of Shree Cement Ltd jumped as much as 6 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday as the stock is set to enter the Nifty 50 index from next month.
NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday said that Shree Cement will replace private lender Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from March 27.
The stock opened on a bullish note on Wednesday at ₹25,000, then gained further ground and touched a high of ₹25,222.90, registering a rise of 5.98 per cent over its previous close.
The stock, however, pared some gains and was trading at ₹24,491.80, higher by 2.91 per cent over its last close at noon trade on BSE.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
