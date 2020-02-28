Shriram Transport Finance to raise funds via debt securities

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Friday said that its planning to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities.

“The company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/or private placement basis and commercial papers,” Shriram Transport Finance company said in a filing to BSE.

However, the company did not specify the amount that it is planning to raise.

“Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of banking and finance committee/debt issuance committee—Public NCDs/Bond Issuance Committee will be held during the month ending March 31, 2020 to consider and approve the terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities,” the filing said.

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company were trading at ₹1,234.15 a piece on BSE, down two per cent from its previous close.