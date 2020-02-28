Shriram Transport Finance to raise funds via debt securities

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Shriram Transport Finance Company on Friday said that its planning to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities.
“The company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/or private placement basis and commercial papers,” Shriram Transport Finance company said in a filing to BSE.
However, the company did not specify the amount that it is planning to raise.
“Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of banking and finance committee/debt issuance committee—Public NCDs/Bond Issuance Committee will be held during the month ending March 31, 2020 to consider and approve the terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities,” the filing said.
Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company were trading at ₹1,234.15 a piece on BSE, down two per cent from its previous close.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...