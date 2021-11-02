Stocks

Sigachi Industries IPO over-subscribed by 23 times

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 02, 2021

The IPO received bids for 12,45,28,680 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer

The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received 23.12 times subscription on the second day of the offer on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 12,45,28,680 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 16.99 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 38.49 times and those for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 82 per cent subscription.

Price range for the ₹125.42 crore-offer is ₹161-163 per share.

Unistone Capital Private Ltd is the manager to the offer.

