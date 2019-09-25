Stocks

Company news: Silver Oak Commercial

| Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

Silver Oak Commercial has made the following submission at the BSE: “We hereby intimate you that the company has made application for the extension of annual general meeting for FY2018-2019 subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. This is for your information and record. The company will keep the statutory authorities posted on further developments in this regard.”

