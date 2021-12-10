Star Health makes a tepid debut, lists at 6% discount

Standalone health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Co made a tepid debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at 6 per cent discount over the issue price of ₹900.

The company listed at ₹848.8, down ₹51.2 – a 5.69 per cent fall from the IPO price.

On the NSE, it listed at ₹840, down ₹60 – 6.67 per cent drop from the IPO price.

All eyes were on the company's debut as the standalone health insurer had reduced its initial public offering (IPO) size to ₹6,400 crore from its earlier size of ₹7,249 crore after its IPO last week failed to get subscription fully.

However, merchant bankers had fixed the IPO price as ₹900 a share, at the upper end of the price band of ₹870-900.

It had received bids only for 79 per cent of the issue, forcing promoters to reduce the issue size.

OFS reduced

The offer for sale from selling shareholders and promoters was reduced from ₹5,250 crore to ₹4,000 crore (to about 4.89 crore shares from the original 5.83 crore shares), according to a document filed with ROC and SEBI.

However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who along with his wife holds over 17 per cent in the company, did not participate in the OFS.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the company’s capital base.

According to Manoj Dalmia Founder and Director-Proficient Equities, the IPO is "overvalued at a price of ₹870-900 per share even as the company suffered losses due to huge claims in pandemic." Further, considering its high valuation, one can expect price falls like that of Paytm, Dalmia said.

Dr Ravi Singh, Vice-President & Head of Research, ShareIndia said, "Taking in view the business parameters, the long term outlook of health insurance sector is positive. Investors may buy at lower levels and keep their holdings for better gains."

According to Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst - Merchant Banking, Swastika Investmart, the IPO received poor response owing to "expensive valuations, dent in profitability due to Covid-19 and fragile sentiments post a weak listing of Paytm."

"However the long-term outlook for the industry and Star health insurance is promising and therefore, we can expect buying interest at lower levels," added Agrawal.