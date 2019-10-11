Company news: Sterlite Power Grid Ventures

Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd, the sponsor of India Grid Trust, has created a pledge on 8,75,48,026 units of India Grid Trust (100 per cent of the units held by it) on September 25 in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd, the trustee for lenders (L&T Finance Ltd and its affiliates). The units were pledged on behalf of Sterlite Interlinks Ltd (the borrower), a group company. The aggregate value of the units on the pledged date was ₹750 crore and the credit facility made available to the borrower was ₹640 crore, the company said in a statement to the exchanges. Units of India Grid closed at ₹93.90, down 0.57 per cent, on the BSE.