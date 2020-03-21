Stocks

Stock, commodity exchanges ease rules in the wake of COVID-19

Published on March 21, 2020

A stock broker reacts as he watches share prices on the BSE Sensex on year end trading in Mumbai. Photo: Paul Noronha   -  BusinessLine

BSE has allowed brokers to shift their trading terminals to remote locations. Meaning, trading terminals of those who will be punching client orders can be shifted to their homes.

The MCX has allowed brokers leeway in uploading client fund details. The MCX also said it had delayed by seven days the process with regard to, “Upload of Client Funds Securities and Commodities Balances" for March 2020.

The last trading day of the month is March 31, 2020 and the member should upload the data within the due date i.e. within 7 calendar days of the last trading day of the month i.e. April 7, 2020.

Earlier, the NSE had allowed shifting of trading terminals and even running them by the respective brokers' staff from their homes so that trading is not affected. 

