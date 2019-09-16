Stock market quotations are back!

You asked. We listened. When we reworked our stock market pages some time ago, a number of readers wanted our earlier quotation pages to be continued. In view of the widespread popularity of the quotation pages, we have decided to restore the daily stock market quotation pages, in addition to the value-added tables and analyses already featured in the Market Radar section. Do continue to give us your feedback, which helps us to constantly improve and fine-tune our offering.

Editor