Stock markets maintain bullish momentum

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Benchmarks continued their bullish momentum on Thursday as well. The BSE Sensex jumped 280 points to open at 46,743.49 and moved further higher to 46,757.93 at 0930 am IST. Similarly, the broader Nifty-50 index edged up 0.7 per cent at 13,687.30.
All the broader market-based indices such as BSE MidCap, BSE SmallCap, BSE LargeCap, BSE-500, BSE-200, BSE AllCap and even BSE Bharat 22 indices are in the green, gaining in excess of 0.6 per cent. Both the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices are ruling about a per cent higher.
Similarly, except BSE Information Technology and BSE Teck, all other sectoral indices edged up. BSE Metal was the biggest gainer by over 2 per cent, followed by BSE Oil & Gas, BSE Basic Materials and BSE Utilities.
The overall market breadth remained positive, with 1,544 stocks advancing against 300 declining on the BSE.
According to marketmen, positive global cues and sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors are keeping the bulls vibrant.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial and the S&P 500 closed in the green, while the Nasdaq finished in the red marginally.
Vedanta gained 6.3 per cent at ₹159.95 on the BSE in early trade. Its promoters launched a buyback on Thursday for about 4.9 per cent of shares via a block deal of up to ₹160 a share.
Speciality Restaurants gained 8.3 per cent at ₹49.35 on the BSE, with the Maharashtra Government approving cutting down the excise license fee for restaurants to 50 per cent and adjusting the excise license fee in next year’s renewal fee.
ACC and Ambuja Cements approved the renewal of their existing technology and knowhow agreement (TKH Agreement) with Holcim Technology. The stock of ACC gained 3.7 per cent at ₹1,637.85 and Ambuja Cements jumped 5.8 per cent at ₹251.15 on the BSE.
Bharti Airtel added the most number of active users for the second straight month in October. The company added 36.74 lakh users in October. The stock is up 2.56 per cent at ₹520.35.
