Stocks fall as Fed keeps interest rates near zero

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Stocks fell and the dollar advanced on Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a long time but stopped short of offering further on stimulus to shore up a battered US economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.82 per cent, running out of steam after five straight days of gains. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.45 per cent.
US S&P 500 futures fell 0.87 per cent in Asia on Thursday following a 0.46 per cent drop in the S&P 500 on Wall Street.
Tech shares fared worse, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.25 per cent on Wednesday. Nasdaq futures dropped 1.13 per cent in Asia.
The Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target “for some time.”
New economic projections released with the policy statement showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through to at least 2023, with inflation never breaching 2 per cent over that period.
“Of course, sensible people wouldn't really hold anyone to macro forecasts that far out so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it,” said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank in Toronto. “Nevertheless, markets are priced for basically one outcome here and that is little inflation and no hikes for years to come.”
Still, with such expectations already long considered as a foregone conclusion by many investors, there was some disappointment in the market.
“By and large the Fed delivered the minimum of what had been expected by markets with a key focus on the implications of a move to 'flexible' inflation targeting,” said Stephen Miller, investment strategist at GSFM in Sydney.
The 10-year US Treasuries yielded 0.685 per cent, a few basis points above its levels before the Fed.
The US dollar gained against most other currencies. The euro dropped 0.4 per cent to $1.1767 while the Australian dollar lost 0.35 per cent to $0.7279, having erased earlier gains made after stronger-than-expected local jobs data. The Chinese yuan also dropped about 0.35 per cent to 6.7686 per dollar, stepping back from a 16-month high hit on Wednesday.
The yen moved little at 105.06 to the dollar ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy announcement later in the day, though no major policy change is expected.
With focus on new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is seen by some as a strong opponent of a higher yen, some traders said the market may be tempted to test his resolve on the currency.
“One interesting speculative trade in the near-term will be to long the yen ahead of the coming long weekend in Japan,” said a senior trading manager at a major Japanese bank.
As the dollar gains, oil prices gave up some of their big gains made on Wednesday on a drawdown in US crude and gasoline inventories, with Hurricane Sally forcing a swath of US offshore production to shut.
Brent crude dropped 0.62 per cent to $41.96 per barrel while US crude fell 0.72 per cent to $39.87 per barrel.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...