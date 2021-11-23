Stocks that will see action on November 23

Vedanta: Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V, promote₹of the company, are looking to purchase up to 17 crore shares (or 4.57 per cent stake) of Vedanta at an indicative price of ₹350 a share, valued at ₹5,950 crore. JP Morgan India Private Limited is acting as the broker to purchasers Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V.

Ace investor Dolly Khanna has bought equity shares of edible oil company Ajanta Soya Ltd through market purchase on November 22, 2021. Dolly Khanna has purchased 140,000 equity shares of the company at a price of ₹147.72 a share. The company reported stellar numbers for Q2-FY22 with EPS of ₹11.60 and EPS of ₹16.99 for H1FY22, which is more than the earnings that the company reported the whole of last financial year (₹15.62 for FY2021).

The Board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial has approved the appointment of Shalabh Saxena as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for 5 years with effect from the date of joining. The board noted the update on the business of the Company and its Subsidiary, Criss Financial Limited including the transfer of the company's IT systems and its management to a third party by the former Managing Director, Padmaja Gangireddy during her tenure as Managing Director of the Company, without the knowledge of the Board. The board also approved the appointment of independent professional firm/s to conduct a review of the issues concerning the IT Systems of the Company and the Gold Loan operations of its Subsidiary, Criss Financial Limited and to submit report on the same.

Zen Technologies has signed an export contract worth ₹35 crore with one of its important Middle East customers. The order includes Live Simulation equipment (₹19.7 crore) and O&M (₹15.4 crore) for 4 years. The equipment order is expected to be executed in the next 3 quarters. With the latest orders, the current order book of the company stands at ₹427.79 crore, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Indian Energy Exchange will resume trading of Renewable Energy Certificates from November 24, after a gap of almost 16 months. The last REC trade session took place in June 2020. The trade has been resumed in line with APTEL's recent order on November 9 and CERC order on November 18.

Quess Corp has increased its stake in Stellarslog Technovation (Taskmo) from 36.58 per cent to 49 per cent by investing approximately ₹4 crore. Post this transaction, Taskmo continues to remain an associate of Quess Corp.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (Triveni), a market leader of engineered-to-order turbo high-speed gears and gearboxes, an indigenous approved supplier of engineered products & systems apart from approved supplier of indigenous marine gearboxes for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard shipbuilding projects, today announced signing of a 10-year business agreement with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.

CARS24, India's leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited), a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance Company (ND-SI-NBFC), have announced their strategic partnership for quick and seamless consumer financing on vehicles bought from CARS24

IRCON International Ltd has emerged lowest bidder in the Railway signalling projects floated by the Ministry of Transport Services Management, Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh. The projects are: Railway signalling projects floated by Ministry of Transport Services Management, Sri Lanka under the Indian Line of Credit. The value of the project is approx. $15.5 million (₹114 crore). The completion period of the project is one year; and Railway signalling projects floated by Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh. The value of the project is approx. BOT 28 crore equivalent to ₹24 crore. The completion period of the project is six months.