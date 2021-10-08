Stocks that will see action on October 8

Reliance Industries' premium retail unit Jio World Drive on Thursday announced the opening of its first commercial centre in Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai. The premium mall, Jio World Drive (JWD), is spread across an area of 17.5 acre, and it will be Mumbai's first rooftop Jio drive-in Theatre which PVR will operate. JWD will house only premium international and Indian brands.

BSE: Gearing up for the launch of newly proposed spot Bullion segment of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) and expansion of bullion Derivatives offerings, BSE – India’s second-largest commodity derivatives exchange has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Tamil Nadu Jewellers Guild and The Bullion and Jewellers Association. These MoU aims to share knowledge and expertise to promote the growth and development of commodities derivatives market and EGR. These MoU’s will help the exchange of stakeholders needs and their participation in derivatives and EGR segments.

Moody's while affirming long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda, HUDCO, Union Bank of India and Oil India. The rating outlook has been changed to stable from negative

Piramal Enterprises has announced the demerger of the pharma division. According to the concall of PEL, shareholders of PEL will receive four shares of PPL (Piramal Pharma Ltd) for every one share held in PEL. The demerger is expected to unlock value for PEL shareholders. The demerger is subject to shareholders, creditors and regulatory approvals, which should take around ten months. There will be no tax implication due to the demerger. PPL will become one of the largest pharma companies listed on exchanges post the demerger. Net debt in pharma co is ₹3,200 crore, net worth is at ₹7,000 crore, and net block in pharma business is ₹6,000 crore. Unallocated networth of about ₹11,000 crore will remain in PEL. Meanwhile, the Board of PEL has appointed Puneet Yadu Dalmia as an Additional Director of the company.

Puravankara: IBM has announced that Puravankara Limited is collaborating with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) to fuel tech-led innovations in its operations by adopting RISE with SAP. Through this association, Puravankara will reinvent its processes for superior business outcomes. IBM will integrate the SAP Cloud environment with Puravankara's cloud environment to harness the unmatched power of the cloud and ensure seamless enterprise functions.

Dish TV: WATCHO, the new and fast-growing OTT Platform from Dish TV India Limited, has partnered with the immensely popular and Asia's largest content festival - India Film Project (IFP) for its 11th season to encourage emerging artists and content creators to showcase its work.

NALCO has informed the exchanges that Parent has Jointly granted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Aluminum Research & NALCO by Controller Of patent for the invention entitled "Determination of Calcium in Alumina Hydrate, Calcined alumina & Process liquor.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited has received approval for its product 'PU foam' from 'Indian Railways manufacturing units', and it shall be used in Seat and Berth by 'Indian Railways'.

Bharat Road Network: Kurushetra Expressway Private Limited , an associate of Bharat Road Network Ltd has submitted a notice of termination of the project as per concession agreement dated 13.07.2010 with the National Highways Authority of India due to forceful suspension of toll collection/user fee on account of the farmer’s agitation which amounted to a force majeure event under the concession agreement with NHAI.

Vakrangee has received the India Leadership award for the Category "Leadership in Data Privacy and Security" from ESG Risk AI. Vakrangee has a robust Data security program designed and implemented, throughout the organisation and our proprietary VKMS platform for our franchisees, in an effort to address the security and compliance requirements of data related to all our stakeholders.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd has received a new order of ₹98 crore (excluding GST) for the supply of Carbon Steel Pipes from domestic Oil & Gas Sector, to be executed in 5 to 12 months.

JSW Energy has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy, a leading wind turbine manufacturer, to procure 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for the under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.

KPI GLOBAL has signed a new long term power purchase agreement with GHCL, Bhilad, to sell 1.25 MW solar power for 20 years under independent power producer.

IL&FS Transportation Networks to sell stake in Warora Chandrapur Road for ₹12.25 cr.