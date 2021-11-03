Stocks that will see action today (November 3)

Vedanta: The Board of Directors of Sesa Mining Corporation Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved the acquisition of Desai Cement Company Private Limited for Rs 14 crore. The acquisition will enhance the Group’s portfolio with Cement and help develop additional synergies through vertical integration, it said.

Minda Corporation has signed an agreement to purchase 49 per cent equity shares in Minda Stoneridge Instruments for Rs 161 crore. The agreement has been executed among Minda Corporation, Stoneridge Inc., USA and Minda Stoneridge Instruments.

Infosys: Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys and IBM, have announced that the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite will be available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services. This collaboration will help banks scale business transformation, become more agile, and power their growt with an on-demand portfolio of products and services. It will also help banks achieve seamless ecosystem connectivity and provide a world-class banking experience for their customers, and enable them to meet required compliance and security requirements..

Wipro has partnered with TEOCO to develop solutions that help communication service providers (CSPs) improve network automation, flexibility, efficiency, and reliability. Together, Wipro and TEOCO will provide CSPs with comprehensive solutions to plan, analyse, optimise, and monitor next-generation networks (NGN). Wipro and TEOCO’s solutions will empower CSPs to manage network growth, forecast investment needs, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance network quality.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of 100% shareholding in Exide Life Insurance Company by HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited has announced the change in its leadership structure, following the resignation of Padmaja Gangireddy, Founder & Managing Director. The Board accepted the resignation of Padmaja Reddy with immediate effect. The Board confirmed the hiring of an eminent industry veteran as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, and the constitution of a management committee to provide strategic direction to the business operations in the interim as part of the transition plan. KR Kamath, former Chairman & Managing Director of Punjab National Bank and board member of Spandana, will chair the management committee, which also comprises two of longest-serving company board members Abanti Mitra and Kartikeya Kaji.

Thirumalai Chemicals: The Board has approved the investment in a project to manufacture Phthalic Anhydride and Fine-chemicals at its site in Dahej in Gujarat. This is aimed at the large markets in Western India and for regional exports. The investment will be funded by the company's internal accruals and by borrowings. The project includes a 90,000 ton per year Phthalic Anhydride unit. It is scheduled for commissioning in H2 FY 23-24. The Project will use TCL's in-house Technology.

Poonawala Fincorp: The Board of Directors has approved divestment of the company’s direct and indirect shareholding in Magma HDI General Insurance Company. Sanoti Properties LLP, which is held by Adar Poonawalla and Serum Institute of India Private Limited, has agreed to acquire the stake in Magma HDI. This structure is in line with other financial services groups with NBFC and general insurance operations and will also allow a framework for continued business relationship between PFL and Magma HDI. As part of the divestment, PFL will also divest its of 48.89% shareholding in Jaguar Advisory, which consequent to the above transaction of divestment in MHDI shares will own only cash and cash equivalent, to Celica Developers, the joint venture partner in Jaguar Advisory.

Info Edge Company has entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 41.2 crore in Metis Eduventures Private Limited (Adda247) through a mix of primary & secondary acquisition of shares. Adda247 is an online government jobs preparation platform.

Insecticides India: The Government of India, the Patent Office, has granted the Patent for an invention A herbicidal formulation containing 'Pendimethalin and Oxyfluorfen' for the term of 20 years from 17th day of April 2017 (Date of Filing).

Dynemic Products Limited has started trial run for Dye Intermediates (plant 2) at its manufacturing unit situated in Dahej, Gujarat from 01.11.2021. The company will announce when the unit commences commercial production in due course.

PSP Projects| The company received Letter of Acceptance for two projects - one government project in Gujarat and another government residential project in Uttar Pradesh totalling to Rs 288.27 crore.

Results Calendar: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Adroit Infotech, Alfa Ica, Bata India, Centrum Capital, DCM Shriram, Eicher Motors, GG Dandekar, GPT Infra, Grindwell Norton, GSPL, Gufic Bio, Gujarat Alkalies, Likhitha Infra, Mohit Industries, Pfizer, Precision Wire, RattanIndia Infra, Rushil Decor, SBI, UFlex and WPIL.