Stocks that will see action today

Auto companies: A host of companies such as Tata Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Escorts and TVS Motor will announce the sales figures for August. “Our channel checks indicate that CVs and 2Ws should continue to see positive momentum on a sequential basis. PV volumes are likely to be hit by the chip shortage, despite a healthy order book,” said Emkay Global in a note.

BHEL has secured largest ever order worth ₹10,800 crore from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe. Six orders, received from NPCIL on 30.08.2021, envisage setting up of 4 units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana and 2 units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka

The board of directors of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd has approved the appointment of N Muralidharan, as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 with effect from September 2021. The board also announced the stepping down of M Chandrasekar as the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from close of business of August 31, 2021.

Mastek is partnering with fulfilment tools to enable D2X (Direct to Stakeholder) transformation for their joint clients. This partnership will enable their clients to deliver excellent customer experience through a unified D2X process. fulfilment tools offers an integrated end-to-end platform solution for efficient omni-channel fulfillment. The suite spans three modules: a distributed order management system (DOMS), in-store fulfilment, and shipping integration - perfectly suited for the retail fulfilment processes of the future. All modules are provided from a single source, offering seamless connection and flexibility to adapt to any retailer's requirements.

Wipro and HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, have joined hands to offer location-based services, to customers from Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Telecom and Automotive industry verticals. As part of this announcement, Wipro and HERE will be jointly developing solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management, and private mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking.

Likhitha Infrastructure has received order worth ₹145.86 crore (excl. GST) from Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) for laying & construction of Steel Gas pipeline and terminals along with associated facilities for section 5 & 9 of North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) Project. The company has received various orders worth ₹80 crore (approx.) (excl. GST) from Oil & Gas Distribution Companies during the period from June 2021 to till date for City Gas Distribution pipeline and related works. The value of total outstanding order book as on date i.e., August 31 is approximately ₹1,020 crore (excl. GST), the company said a notice to the stock exchanges.

Escorts Ltd has transferred its leasehold rights at its Manufacturing Plant at Pant Nagar, Rudrapur - 263 145, Uttarakhand along with the buildings constructed thereon and idle plant & machinery, as part of its endeavour to monetise unutilised/underutilised assets and free up its capital resources for more productive utilisation elsewhere for business growth. The company stays committed to its plans, and business continues to offer good growth potential.

Shoppers Stop has exited non-core business by selling its subsidiary, Crossword Bookstores at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.60 crore to Dinesh Gupta, Aakash Gupta and Family ((Owners of Agarwal Business House) and will focus on expanding core business and strategic growth pillars - First Citizen, Private Labels, Beauty and Omnichannel business, it said in a notice to the exchanges.

Vijay Bhatt, Chief Financial Officer of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has resigned from the services of the Company and shall cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from August 31, 2021 after the end of working hours.