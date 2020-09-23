Stocks

Sun Pharma gains 2% on launching psoriasis treatment drug in Japan

Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its Japanese subsidiary has launched its speciality product Ilumya, indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients in Japan.

In June this year, Sun Pharma said its subsidiary had got approval from the Japanese government for Ilumya.

In a regulatory filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said its “wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched Ilumya Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies“.

Shares of Sun Pharma has risen 2 per cent higher in early deals and is currently trading 0.34 per cent higher at ₹512.20 apiece on BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 23, 2020
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.