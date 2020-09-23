Sun Pharma gains 2% on launching psoriasis treatment drug in Japan

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its Japanese subsidiary has launched its speciality product Ilumya, indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients in Japan.

In June this year, Sun Pharma said its subsidiary had got approval from the Japanese government for Ilumya.

In a regulatory filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said its “wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched Ilumya Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies“.

Shares of Sun Pharma has risen 2 per cent higher in early deals and is currently trading 0.34 per cent higher at ₹512.20 apiece on BSE.