Sun TV: For analysts, the picture is still bright

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Shares of Sun TV Networks has been on the rise in the last of couple days, despite the company reoirtubg a drop in revenues and net profit. Sun TV on Friday reported a sharp drop in revenues to ₹606.10 for Q1 of the current fiscal, as against ₹1,080.36 crore reported in the same period year-ago. Net profit declined 26 per cent to ₹282.80 crore (₹381.87 crore).
However, analysts remained bullish on the Chennai-based company, as they expect it to do well once the lock-down is lifted completely.
Sun TV shares, after gaining about 6.5 per cent on Monday, added another 2 per cent at ₹434.75 on Tuesday. Analysts said Sun TV is likely to retain the viewership that went up during the Covid-19-triggered shutdown.
According to ICICI Securities, the Covid-19 outbreak badly affected the ad scenario and creation of fresh content. Ad flow witnessed some recovery. Its trend will be important, going forward.
“We expect Sun TV to capitalise on the viewership gains once the ad scenario normalises. IPL is scheduled to be held in Q2, Q3, assuring some more earnings protection,” I-Sec, while maintaining Buy with a target price of ₹490, said.
According to Elara Securities, the big cash reserve of ₹3,000 crore, which may be used for higher dividend payout or a buyback and scalability in digital offering helped by new digital content on SunNXT, is a key factor. “We revise to Buy from Accumulate with a higher target price of ₹480 from ₹450,” it said.
CLSA and Macquarie too retained their Buy and Outperform stance with a price target of ₹490 and ₹508 respectively, as they see the company overcoming the challenging condition. Subscription growth looks steady on account of healthy TV viewership and lucrative growth in Sun NXT OTT, especially in the southern regional markets, said Motilal Oswal Financial. Sun TV has a better liquidity position, which would help it maintain a stronger position in the current lockdown crisis and invest strongly in the Sun NXT platform, it added. Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹500 and maintained its Buy rating.
Sun TV management expects to generate ₹100 crore revenues from IPL in FY21.
However, Emkay Global Financial said: “Although we appreciate the increased spends for original OTT content, we believe that execution on the same would be key. We retain a Hold rating with a revised TP of ₹439”.
“Post resumption of non-fiction content in Tamil, we expect loss of share for SUNTV too, and, therefore, we expect ad decline to be in line with industry average for FY21 at nearly 25 per cent y-o-y. This means no outperformance despite sharp TRP gains,” Elara added.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
Sanguine rural demand, stable M&M business, negligible debt levels are positives
When real-time market was introduced, we held on to almost 100% market share: Director of Indian Energy ...
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...