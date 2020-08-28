Sundaram Finance surges 10 per cent on BSE

The stock of NBFC major Sundaram Finance gained as much as 10.6 per cent to ₹1,665 on Friday noon trade.

The stock has gained 69 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹982 registered on March 25 this year.

Earlier, it had reported a six per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at ₹166 crore when compared to ₹157 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹948 crore against ₹930 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.