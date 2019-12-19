Stocks

Company news: Suven Life Sciences

December 19, 2019

Suven Life Sciences on Thursday said that the USFDA, after inspecting its facility recently at Pashamylaram, Hyderabad, issued an Establishment Inspection Report. The company had sought renewal inspection at its facility that manufactures and supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients (bulk drugs), intermediates and formulations. Based on the review, the FDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is ‘voluntary action indicated’, the company said. Shares of Suven Life closed at ₹297.60, up 0.98 per cent, on the BSE.

