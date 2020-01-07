Stocks

Suzlon Energy shares up 9.76 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

On the back of a possible debt recast, Suzlon Energy shares were up 9.76 per cent in BSE.  It was amongst the the top gainers, and is currently trading at Rs 3.60.

Suzlon's shares are rallying as the company is considering to restructure $1.68 billion of new debt, which translates into a 68 per cent haircut, according to reports.

An inter-creditor agreement was signed by the company's secured creditors in July to find a solution to Suzlon's debt crisis.

