Shares of Swelect Energy Systems will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every two held (1:2). The board of directors had fixed August 23 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive the bonus shares.

The company said the bonus shares will be credited or dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 5. In 2009, Swelect Energy had issued one bonus share for each share held (1:1).